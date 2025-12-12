Head to Head Review: SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) vs. NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewAmsterdam Pharma -627.59% -28.30% -26.20% SCYNEXIS -862.89% -60.54% -41.77%

Volatility & Risk

NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

89.9% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and SCYNEXIS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewAmsterdam Pharma $45.56 million 90.02 -$241.60 million ($2.05) -17.64 SCYNEXIS $2.93 million 9.23 -$21.29 million ($0.51) -1.26

SCYNEXIS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NewAmsterdam Pharma. NewAmsterdam Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NewAmsterdam Pharma and SCYNEXIS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewAmsterdam Pharma 1 1 8 0 2.70 SCYNEXIS 1 0 1 0 2.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $45.30, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. SCYNEXIS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 365.26%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than NewAmsterdam Pharma.

Summary

NewAmsterdam Pharma beats SCYNEXIS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases. The company also develops Obicetrapib which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It also develops SCY-247 to treat systemic fungal diseases. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 3) Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ibrexafungerp. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

