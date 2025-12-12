Aflac (NYSE:AFL) EVP Sells $377,165.52 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $377,165.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,143.60. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aflac Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AFL stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.51. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 23.55%.The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aflac

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Aflac by 14.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,545,000 after purchasing an additional 594,971 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

