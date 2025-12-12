Nebula Research & Development LLC Sells 4,846 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Acuity during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity by 51.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,907,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $374.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.76. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $379.17.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. TD Cowen raised their target price on Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.17.

Insider Transactions at Acuity

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $1,724,862.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,665.45. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

