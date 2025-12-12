iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17,484.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 30,751,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,040,000 after buying an additional 30,576,208 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,781,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $136,821,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7,637.6% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,675,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,314,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,537 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

