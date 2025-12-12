NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 97,789 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.