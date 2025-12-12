FJ Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,903,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Welltower by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after buying an additional 2,614,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,212,000 after buying an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,660,000 after buying an additional 1,076,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $196.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Welltower from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.87.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $209.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 204.14%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

