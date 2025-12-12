Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $17.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,247,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 958,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 531,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,631,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $633.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $620.03 and a 200-day moving average of $593.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

