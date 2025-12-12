Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.2487 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

