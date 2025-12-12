NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 3.4%

Progressive stock opened at $230.42 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,673 shares of company stock worth $4,163,005. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.