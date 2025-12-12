Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $256.97 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 115.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,317 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $256,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,425.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 146,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,937,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.50.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $897.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $901.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $805.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $748.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

