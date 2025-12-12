Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,314 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $26.51 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.