Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,088,661 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,708,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088,661 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NU were worth $270,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NU by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NU by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,640 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in NU by 41.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 133,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of NU stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

