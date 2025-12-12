Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Shares Purchased by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment makes up 2.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Flutter Entertainment worth $36,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 12-month low of $189.33 and a 12-month high of $313.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.