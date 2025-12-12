Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Shares Purchased by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment makes up 2.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Flutter Entertainment worth $36,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 12-month low of $189.33 and a 12-month high of $313.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FLUT. Barclays lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.05.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

