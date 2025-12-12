Mark Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Mark Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,315 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises about 1.7% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Wynn Resorts worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $145.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.15.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.