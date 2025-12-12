Mark Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Mark Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,315 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises about 1.7% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Wynn Resorts worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $145.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.15.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of WYNN stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
