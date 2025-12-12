Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $341.64 Million Stake in Invitation Home $INVH

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020,303 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $341,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invitation Home by 3,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

INVH opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

