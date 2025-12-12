Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,614,598 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 122.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,932,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,598 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $467,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,341,000 after buying an additional 1,060,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,099,644,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.50.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 1st. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

