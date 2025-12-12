Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 118,215 Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hinge Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGE. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of HNGE stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17. Hinge Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

Hinge Health ( NYSE:HNGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hinge Health announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $683,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 789,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,995,834.14. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,654,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $79,016,054.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,446,279 shares of company stock valued at $111,164,327.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hinge Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

