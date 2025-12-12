Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,701 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201,786 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,434 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,635,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,278 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10,083.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.