CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Up 10% – Still a Buy?

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 5.50. 393,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 402,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 price target on shares of CleanTech Lithium in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanTech Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.97.

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

