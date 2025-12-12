CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2025

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTLGet Free Report) shares traded up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 5.50. 393,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 402,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 price target on shares of CleanTech Lithium in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanTech Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTL

CleanTech Lithium Trading Up 10.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.97.

About CleanTech Lithium

(Get Free Report)

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.