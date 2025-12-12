Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 168.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 3,788 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $192,051.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,950.10. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded CAVA Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

CAVA stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $144.49.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

