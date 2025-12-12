Mark Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE SCHW opened at $97.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

