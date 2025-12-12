Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,030 Shares of FirstService Corporation $FSV

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of FirstService worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 400.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $152.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average of $179.75. FirstService Corporation has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $209.66.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of FirstService from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $209.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on FirstService from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.83.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

