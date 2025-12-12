Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 154,315 Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154,315 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Trex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 24.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 395,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,015,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Trex by 169.2% in the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 75,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Trex by 23.7% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 427,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.37.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,664 shares in the company, valued at $978,794.88. The trade was a 95.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TREX opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.76%.Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

