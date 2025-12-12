Mark Asset Management LP Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Mark Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.5%

LVS stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,637.65. This represents a 87.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $3,823,865.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,008.55. This trade represents a 51.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,704,062 shares of company stock worth $168,024,845. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

