Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.8% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $37,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,447,218. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,419 shares of company stock worth $8,791,598. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $283.39 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $283.81. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.61.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

