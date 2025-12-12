Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.97 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 26.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 24.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,058,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $38,387,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,810. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $229,692.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,926.58. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $208.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.08. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

