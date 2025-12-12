Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,255 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Guardant Health worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $82,349,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Guardant Health by 100.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,136,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,319,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,144 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 28,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,066,813.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,928.69. This represents a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Darya Chudova sold 13,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,435,266.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 54,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,579.20. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,673 shares of company stock worth $34,534,618. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of GH stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
