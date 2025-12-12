Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,255 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Guardant Health worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $82,349,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Guardant Health by 100.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,136,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,319,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,144 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 28,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,066,813.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,928.69. This represents a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Darya Chudova sold 13,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,435,266.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 54,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,579.20. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,673 shares of company stock worth $34,534,618. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of GH stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.