Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 59,646 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,646 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up about 1.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Lamar Advertising worth $32,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $134.63.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 145.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.