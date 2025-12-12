CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CTAS opened at $188.83 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.10.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.71.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

