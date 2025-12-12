Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 462 and last traded at GBX 461.60. 4,786,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,531,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 444.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HOC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 380 to GBX 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 350 to GBX 465 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 610 to GBX 600 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.83.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.21.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Mike Sylvestre bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 per share, for a total transaction of £5,362.20. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.