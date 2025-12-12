DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.55 Billion Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 413.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,030,441 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.6% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.57% of Cisco Systems worth $1,553,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 144,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 107.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 113,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 587,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 257,832 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $748,600.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,525.88. This trade represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,019,737 shares of company stock worth $79,290,765. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

