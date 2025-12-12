Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Sells $1,785,350.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin Knight sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $1,785,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,405,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,686,750.47. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after buying an additional 1,628,760 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 269.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,231,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,791 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $59,407,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

