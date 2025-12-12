The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 and last traded at GBX 590, with a volume of 37940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 581.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £867.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 567.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 560.36.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The investment trust reported GBX 17.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.