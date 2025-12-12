Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $69.82 Million Stake in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,466 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.53% of Talen Energy worth $69,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,807,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the second quarter worth about $168,188,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Talen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,492,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 537,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Talen Energy by 151.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,805,000 after purchasing an additional 427,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,148,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research raised their price target on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.07.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $368.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.89. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $158.08 and a one year high of $451.28.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Talen Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.