Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 793,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,406 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.67% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $76,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,219,000 after purchasing an additional 884,160 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,825,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $159.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $162.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

