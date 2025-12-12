Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 147,545 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.55% of Universal Health Services worth $64,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $224.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $246.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,807.30. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $242.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.