Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 243,117 STERIS plc $STE

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,402,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.25% of STERIS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 51.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in STERIS by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,266,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $65,435,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 166,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,034.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,020. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $6,624,667. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $252.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.01. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $268.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

