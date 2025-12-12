Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 186,952 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,952 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.62% of Paylocity worth $62,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 15.1% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $149.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.03. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 13.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $190.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities set a $245.00 price target on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.