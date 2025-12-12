DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $103,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $675,865,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,068,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,432 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,883,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,016,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,830 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, November 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $132,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,398.95. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,330 shares of company stock worth $251,702,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $190.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

