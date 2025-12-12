Brokerages Set Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) PT at $99.03

Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.6176.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.50 price target (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SO opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. Southern has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 73.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Southern by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,548,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,179,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $1,179,715,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $510,229,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9,099.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,421,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,097,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

