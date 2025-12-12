Natixis Has $2.22 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317,190 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $70.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.