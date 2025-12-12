VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,339 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $125,285.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,462.63. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Calys sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $242,952.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,189.14. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,358,614 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $244.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.12 and a 1 year high of $310.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

