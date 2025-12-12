Natixis Acquires Shares of 32,185 Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Natixis bought a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,979,551,000 after buying an additional 14,715,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.