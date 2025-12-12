Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Takes $511,000 Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGMU. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 301.6% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.34 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

