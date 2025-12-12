Sei Investments Co. Has $83.68 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.91% of A. O. Smith worth $83,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

