Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.7% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.10.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $356.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.10 and a 1 year high of $405.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.