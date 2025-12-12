Sei Investments Co. Buys 409,350 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Weyerhaeuser worth $91,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 111,454 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 134.58 and a beta of 1.08. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 186.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

