Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,296,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951,551 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CNH Industrial worth $55,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5,176.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,917,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,340 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 597.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,612,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,272 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen purchased 10,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,609.52. This represents a 34.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood acquired 52,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $500,009.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 619,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,945.04. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $700,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.28.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

