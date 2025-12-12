Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $87,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson set a $690.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Shares of MLM opened at $632.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $619.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

