Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 403,225 Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 403,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Circle Internet Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Circle Internet Group stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 493,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,049,694.12. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $225,444.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,500.10. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 618,847 shares of company stock worth $49,268,665 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Circle Internet Group

About Circle Internet Group

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.